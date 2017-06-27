Build-A-Bear Workshop
How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

58.

Arby’s Restaurant Group

Dena Dendy

Employees say:

 

“This company goes above and beyond for its team. We are a family and not just coworkers: All of the upper managers know about you and your family. I experienced a horrible tragedy in my family and the company was there for me and allowed me time to help my family. I wanted to help with a project that came up, but it would have involved separating me from my family. My bosses talked to me at great length about this and although they valued my willingness to relocate, they didn’t think it would be right, given what we had been through. This company does great things for its people. I trust my upper managers to lead me and to help me get to the next position that is right for me and my family. A lot of companies would always think about themselves first; Arby’s always thinks about their people. They believe and stand behind their motto, ‘happy team, happy guest.'”

 

“I love what we stand for. We have a very simple concept of ‘inspiring smiles through delicious experiences.’ If we ever have a question about something we are doing, all we need to do is ask ourselves, ‘How does this decision serve, refresh, or delight our guests?’ We use this and our values of ‘dream big, work hard, get it done, play fair, have fun, and make a difference’ to guide us in everything we do. I feel a great sense of direction and purpose, and feel that we all play a huge part in making our purpose successful.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Hospitality
Year founded 2005
HQ location Atlanta
# of work sites 1037
Web address http://www.arbys.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 19736
Millennials as % of total workforce 79%

