Appirio
Employees say:
“Not only do I feel a strong bond with my team, I see that replicated throughout every department, function, and team at Appirio. To me a strong team is the ultimate foundation of a successful company and a successful career. ”
“Appirio practices what it preaches. When they say culture is important, they mean it! I have a flexible work location and have seen my team come around those who were struggling. Management and employees recognize hard work and encourage interests beyond the scope of the job.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|2006
|HQ location
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|https://appirio.com/
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|374
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|43%