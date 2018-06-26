American Fidelity Assurance Company
Employees say:
“They not only invest in professional education to further your career, but invest in you on a personal level. They understand that a happy workforce is stronger than an unhappy workforce and that it starts with each individual.”
“The opportunities for growth and leadership are endless. As a young woman, I know there are no limits as to where I can excel to, especially with the amount of women in leadership today. Recently, seeing a woman rise to the president’s position has been very encouraging. I also don’t ever feel discriminated against because of my age, and that has not been true at other companies. Even though I am the youngest in my department, I have been given a leadership position and am given the same responsibilities as colleagues who have been here for decades. I feel very blessed to work here.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1960
|HQ location
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|# of work sites
|27
|Web address
|http://www.americanfidelity.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|529
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|29%