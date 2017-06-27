American Fidelity Assurance
Employees say:
“I was recently hired at American Fidelity and I feel that they were extremely honest in my interview so I knew what to expect coming in. I never felt like they exaggerated any of the great benefits (because they didn’t have to) to convince me to work here. I expected to be satisfied with my job, but I’m happier than I even knew I could be in a company this large. I feel that my voice matters and that I can have an impact in the organization even though I’ve only been here for a month. It really shows how much they value each colleague, no matter their tenure.”
“AF has a great ‘promote from within’ philosophy and truly looks at hiring a colleague who is the best fit for both the position and the culture. They are willing to train and educate colleagues in areas of potential weakness, because they know that the colleague fits into the team and the culture. AF wants each and every colleague to find the ‘right seat on the bus’ and will help them in moving up or moving to a new area so they can make a career here.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1960
|HQ location
|Oklahoma City
|# of work sites
|27
|Web address
|http://www.americanfidelity.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|473
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|27%