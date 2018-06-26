American Express
Employees say:
“Not only is the workforce made up of a huge proportion of women, but there’s a focus on helping women succeed. Our benefits for women are also exemplary.”
“American Express is truly a special place to work. If there is one word I would use to describe the culture here, it is “genuine.” People genuinely care about the work they do and, more importantly, each other. This message is promoted from the very top and trickles down to every single employee. Employees are empowered to voice their opinions, both good and bad, to effect positive change. And I have never encountered a company, especially in the financial services industry, that so highly values work/life balance. I already know that I never want to leave and see a truly exceptional path ahead of me.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1850
|HQ location
|New York, New York
|# of work sites
|-
|Web address
|http://www.americanexpress.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|-
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|-