How We Selected the Winning Companies

To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

61.

Alston & Bird

Courtesy of Alston & Bird

Employees say:

 

“My favorite thing about Alston & Bird is the ability to do pro bono and community service work, as there are numerous opportunities for the attorneys and the staff to give back to the community. Educating our employees about communities in need is also a priority. Just last week there was a seminar about Korematsu v. United States, highlighting Japanese American struggles before, during and after WWII and the ways the landmark case applies today more than ever. It makes me very proud to work for a company that cares so much about people around the world, and takes the time to motivate its employees to care as well.”

 

“For a law firm, I feel like everyone is very honest and open here. What I mean is that people aren’t as caught up in the professional hierarchy. The teams here, while they undoubtedly have structure, are also very dependent on how different personalities mesh together, as opposed to other workplaces where the standard is ‘Shut up and do your work.’ Here, you can show your true colors a little bit more. It’s a minor thing, but it makes a big difference in an employee’s overall happiness.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Professional Services
Year founded 1893
HQ location Atlanta
# of work sites 8
Web address http://www.alston.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 407
Millennials as % of total workforce 26%

