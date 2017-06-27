Alston & Bird
Employees say:
“My favorite thing about Alston & Bird is the ability to do pro bono and community service work, as there are numerous opportunities for the attorneys and the staff to give back to the community. Educating our employees about communities in need is also a priority. Just last week there was a seminar about Korematsu v. United States, highlighting Japanese American struggles before, during and after WWII and the ways the landmark case applies today more than ever. It makes me very proud to work for a company that cares so much about people around the world, and takes the time to motivate its employees to care as well.”
“For a law firm, I feel like everyone is very honest and open here. What I mean is that people aren’t as caught up in the professional hierarchy. The teams here, while they undoubtedly have structure, are also very dependent on how different personalities mesh together, as opposed to other workplaces where the standard is ‘Shut up and do your work.’ Here, you can show your true colors a little bit more. It’s a minor thing, but it makes a big difference in an employee’s overall happiness.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Year founded
|1893
|HQ location
|Atlanta
|# of work sites
|8
|Web address
|http://www.alston.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|407
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|26%