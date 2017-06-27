Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
Employees say:
“The company does countless things to show they care about every employee. A program called ‘Recognition Central’ allows any employee to thank, congratulate, or reward another employee for going above and beyond, or anything else. There are numerous fun events each quarter, such as a carnival with games, food, and prizes, to help employees have fun, take a break, and feel appreciated. Management assigns challenging projects that allow me to grow and learn, and asks for feedback on what specifically interests me. This company has a ‘work hard, play hard’ attitude, and truly cares about every employee.”
“Employees have easy access to the leaders of the company. Leaders open their doors and welcome feedback from employees. There is an interest in the culture of a good work-life balance and a passion by employees to be innovative.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1896
|HQ location
|Golden Valley
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.allianzlife.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|624
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%