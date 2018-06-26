Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
Employees say:
“This company really makes an effort to make employees feel appreciated. I have probably received more “”thank you’d”” and other tokens of appreciation in the year I have been here than I received in the entire 8 years I spent with my prior employer. ”
“With prior employers, I’ve found that employees were expected to move up the ladder at a certain pace, and anyone that didn’t meet those requirements was forced out. I have seen several moves within the company since I started here, and it seems management is more concerned that you’re in a role that fulfills you, develops you, and plays to your strengths than with putting everyone on one career track and eliminating those who fail.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1896
|HQ location
|Golden Valley, Minnesota
|# of work sites
|1
|Web address
|http://www.allianzlife.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|701
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|38%