Aflac
Employees say:
“One of the best things about this company is the culture of honesty and transparency. If things are trending badly, we know about it and we know the plans that are in place to correct course. Everyone buys into the plan and executes together, as a team. When things are going great, we celebrate wins as a team. It’s a great atmosphere—a competitive, winning atmosphere that I’m proud to be a part of.”
“I feel that this is a great place to work mainly because this company gives me opportunities to make a difference while at work. I have gotten the opportunity to be part of the Aflac cancer committee and raise money for Aflac’s cancer center in Atlanta. The trip to Atlanta was one of the most meaningful things I have done at work. It is nice to put in everyday work for a company that cares, and it is even better to get to directly contribute and be supported by management.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1955
|HQ location
|Columbus
|# of work sites
|91
|Web address
|http://www.aflac.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|1580
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|29%