Adobe Systems Incorporated
Employees say:
“Adobe is the only company I have worked for that truly acts on the communication and values expressed by employees. Not only can I contribute in my daily work, but I can help shape company culture, community outreach, and corporate responsibility.”
“It sounds cliché, but Adobe has one of the most unique and thriving cultures in the tech industry. I personally feel fortunate to work here, first as an intern, then as a full-time employee. I also chose to leave for two years to go to graduate school; the company supported my professional goals and welcomed me back with open arms. When I returned, they gave me even more learning and growth opportunities than I could have imagined, and those opportunities were sponsored and championed at the highest levels of the organization. This is a company that truly invests in its people and you feel it as an employee.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Year founded
|1982
|HQ location
|San Jose, California
|# of work sites
|14
|Web address
|http://www.adobe.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|3769
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|43%