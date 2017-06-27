VMware
To determine the Best Workplaces for Millennials, Great Place to Work surveyed over 398,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on three factors:

1. Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively Millennials rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, such as managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, opportunities for meaningful work, and great colleagues.

2. Comparison to Other Generations. We compared Millennials' survey results to their colleagues' to ensure Millennials had as positive an experience as people of other generations. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where Millennials often lag their peers, such as access to meaningful work, fair pay, and plans for a future with their organizations.

3. A Consistent Experience within a Diverse Group. We also analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all Millennials, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and Millennials' results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 Millennials to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce, and training and retaining them has become essential for nearly every organization. Who’s doing it best? Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed tens of thousands of millennial employees at companies across the country to compile this list of young staffers’ favorite places to work. Click here to read more about the list.

63.

Adobe Systems

Courtesy of Adobe Systems Incorporated

Employees say:

 

“Adobe recently gave its employees six months of parental leave, and what a blessing it has been. The announcement was made when I was five months pregnant and I was able take advantage of this amazing benefit. I had quality time with my son after his birth. I was able to heal and better understand the role of motherhood before coming back to a career that I love and enjoy. Had Adobe not offered this amazing benefit, I probably wouldn’t have come back to my job and would have decided to stay home. It’s not easy to be a working parent, but the environment that Adobe has created for its employees has fueled my desire to continue my career here. When I tell people that I get six months of maternity leave they say ‘Can I get a job there?’ It’s definitely helped with female retention. The company has also created amazing ‘mother’s rooms’ on-site, and supports groups like ‘Nursing Working Mothers’—something you wouldn’t find at most companies.”

 

“I admire the fact that Adobe is dedicated to corporate responsibility initiatives that are not heavily branded, targets communities of color and women, and addresses issues of inequality within tech and in our larger communities. I also admire that this commitment is reflected with dollars, jobs and programming. Similar things can be said about our green and sustainability initiatives as well. To be blunt, I love that Adobe embodies, defines and sets the standard for being a creative tech company.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work Review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Year founded 1982
HQ location San Jose
# of work sites 11
Web address http://www.adobe.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of millennial employees 2293
Millennials as % of total workforce 33%

