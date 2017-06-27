Acuity Insurance
Employees say:
“One of the best things about Acuity is how much it gives back to the employees. I feel my starting salary was extremely generous considering I had just graduated from college and had no prior work experience in my field. I am so thankful that I was hired to work here, and even though I just started my professional career, I can see myself being very happy ending my professional career at the same place I started.”
“The executive officers hold the door open for us, both literally and metaphorically. I have never worked at a company where I felt so comfortable talking to anyone and being myself than I do here.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Year founded
|1925
|HQ location
|Sheboygan
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.acuity.com
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|420
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|35%