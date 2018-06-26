4imprint, Inc.
Employees say:
“I have never in my life expected to be treated so well. The Golden Rule couldn’t be more true here. It is a professional and wonderful place to work. I cannot see myself working anywhere else because of how much they appreciate their employees.”
“I cannot express enough how great of a company 4imprint is to work for. They encourage people to be themselves and we do so much more than just “work” while at work. We’re constantly engaging with the community, learning, undergoing professional development, and having fun. I’ve grown a lot with this company over the 4.5 years I’ve been here. I began as a part-time intern, then graduated and was hired full time, was offered tuition reimbursement and was able to get a Master’s degree at a fraction of the cost to me, and now I was recently promoted to Coordinator and am the leader of my team. I look forward to a future promotion of Manager and continuing to grow with this company.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Year founded
|1977
|HQ location
|Oshkosh, Wisconsin
|# of work sites
|2
|Web address
|http://www.4imprint.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of millennial employees
|339
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|41%