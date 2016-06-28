RevZilla
“They expect 110% from us, but in return give 110% back to us,” says a millennial at the motorcycle gear retailer. “We are taken into consideration regarding almost every decision or change and have opportunity to give feedback before any changes or transitions are made to make them painless. Hard work goes noticed and is given recognition and management keeps an open door to discuss almost anything,” explains one millennial employee.
Says another millennial employee: “The things that are unique about working at RevZilla are that the partners and hiring managers care about their employees and are constantly asking for our feedback to make sure that everyone is on the same page. I have never before worked at a company that is as transparent to their employees. They want everyone to know what their plans are for the future of the company.”
Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Specialty
|Year founded
|2007
|HQ location
|Philadelphia, PA
|Type of org
|Private
|# of work sites
|3
|U.S. employees
|162
|Global employees
|162
|Web address
|http://www.revzilla.com
|
Millennials in the Organization
|# of Millennials
|132
|Millennials as % of total workforce
|81%