Methodology

Rankings for the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials are based entirely upon employees' own feedback and selected from a database of more than 600 organizations that have been certified by Great Place to Work.

To determine the list, Fortune asked Great Place to Work to survey more than 88,000 millennials (born 1981 or later), who rated their organizations on 58 workplace quality questions. Employees considered the sincerity of managers' support for people's personal and professional lives, how transparent communication is, people's ability to be themselves at work and to invest in their lives outside work, and the meaning they get from their jobs, among many other factors.

Millennials' anonymous responses resulted in a total score for each company, which was compared to the benchmark for organizations of that size. Companies needed to employ at least 50 millennials and achieve a 95% confidence level and margin of error of 5% or less in order to be eligible.

To find out more about study results and how to be considered for other Best Workplaces lists, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.