Rankings for the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials are based entirely upon employees' own feedback and selected from a database of more than 600 organizations that have been certified by Great Place to Work.

To determine the list, Fortune asked Great Place to Work to survey more than 88,000 millennials (born 1981 or later), who rated their organizations on 58 workplace quality questions. Employees considered the sincerity of managers' support for people's personal and professional lives, how transparent communication is, people's ability to be themselves at work and to invest in their lives outside work, and the meaning they get from their jobs, among many other factors.

Millennials' anonymous responses resulted in a total score for each company, which was compared to the benchmark for organizations of that size. Companies needed to employ at least 50 millennials and achieve a 95% confidence level and margin of error of 5% or less in order to be eligible.

To find out more about study results and how to be considered for other Best Workplaces lists, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

To determine our second annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials, our research partners surveyed more than 88,000 millennials at more than 600 companies that have been certified as a Great Place to Work. This year, digital marketing company Elite SEM takes the No. 1 spot, while Quicken Loans appears at No. 2 and design firm Kimley-Horn is No. 3.

10.

RevZilla

Courtesy of RevZilla

“They expect 110% from us, but in return give 110% back to us,” says a millennial at the motorcycle gear retailer. “We are taken into consideration regarding almost every decision or change and have opportunity to give feedback before any changes or transitions are made to make them painless. Hard work goes noticed and is given recognition and management keeps an open door to discuss almost anything,” explains one millennial employee.

 

Says another millennial employee: “The things that are unique about working at RevZilla are that the partners and hiring managers care about their employees and are constantly asking for our feedback to make sure that everyone is on the same page. I have never before worked at a company that is as transparent to their employees. They want everyone to know what their plans are for the future of the company.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review.

Company Info
Industry Retail
Sector Specialty
Year founded 2007
HQ location Philadelphia, PA
Type of org Private
# of work sites 3
U.S. employees 162
Global employees 162
Web address http://www.revzilla.com

Millennials in the Organization
# of Millennials 132
Millennials as % of total workforce 81%

