Zillow Group
Employees say: “On numerous occasions, when I’ve had a question or a problem I need to solve, I go to ask an expert at the company about it; they work with me until we solve it, regardless of the time it takes or how closely it relates to the scope of their work. To me, this is a great example of the ‘ZG is a Team Sport’ mentality that pervades the culture here.”
“Zillow Group is unusually invested in the development of its employees. Our Learning and Development team puts together a full schedule of lunches and lectures on a variety of business-related topics and works hard to bring in amazing outside speakers (like author Brad Stone), who talk about business in general.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Online Internet Services
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|8
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,908
|Web Address
|http://www.zillowgroup.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|40%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|37%