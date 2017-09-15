Yext
Employees say: “Everyone I work with is uber talented, dedicated to their work, and driven to help present Yext as an authority in the industry.”
“As a member of the operations team, I appreciate the way the Vice President of Operations makes an effort to get to know each of us on a personal level. Even though our department has around 60 people, he schedules a one-on-one meeting with each of us every quarter to discuss our experiences at Yext and future goals.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Advertising
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|3
|Employees (U.S.)
|506
|Web Address
|http://www.yext.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|60%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|27%