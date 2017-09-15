Yale-New Haven Hospital
Employees say: “I love the multiple options of career paths here. I worked as a nurse for 10 years, went to school for my Master’s degree, which they assisted me in paying, then transferred to the nursing education department, and currently work in the regulatory department. if the role isn’t what you thought it would be just keep trying on other roles until you find what works for you!”
“YNHH continues to encourage accountability of all staff with the Performance Incentive Plan (PIP). It is rare these days for a healthcare organization to provide such a bonus to its employees, and it is a great way to recognize the team effort that is required to make us a successful organization.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|New Haven, Conn.
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|161
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.ynhh.org
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|76%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|72%