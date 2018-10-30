World Wide Technology, Inc.
Employees say:
“WWT puts employees first. They say investing in their people is #1 and they deliver on this. WWT is consistently asking for feedback on how they can make our company better and all feedback is taken into consideration.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Hardware, Software, Online Internet Services, IT Consulting, Storage/Data Management
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|41
|Employees (U.S.)
|4128
|Total Worldwide [including US] Revenue in the Latest Fiscal Year ($M)
|$93400000000.00
|Web Address
|http://www.wwt.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|45
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/world-wide-technology/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|28%
|% of Women in Management (non-Executive)
|32%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|9%