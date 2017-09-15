World Wide Technology

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work surveyed over 400,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on four factors:

• Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively women rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, including ethical leadership, respectful and fair workplace interactions, great benefits and development, and strong caring and personal support.

• Comparison to Colleagues. We compared women's results on all survey questions to that of their male colleagues. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where the data showed women often lag their peers, such access to leaders and information, and recognition for their work.

• A Consistent Experience Within a Diverse Group. We analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

• Representation. We took into account how well women were represented in each organization—in the workforce as a whole, as well as in management and executive positions.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and women's results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces.