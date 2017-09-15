Workday
Employees say: “We are truly a ‘team’—anyone here will drop what they are working on to help you, and people share information willingly. We all have a common goal of providing the best product with the best service; everyone here lives and breathes that common goal.”
“Individual accomplishments are encouraged and rewarded, but then the sharing of those ideas is a consistent part of the culture. With this approach, I feel that I am appreciated for new thoughts and ideas while not feeling the need to protect my IP.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|Pleasanton, Calif.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|Confidential
|Employees (U.S.)
|4,557
|Web Address
|http://workday.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|18
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/workday/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|40%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|37%