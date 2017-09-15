Wegmans Food Markets
Employees say: “It’s not a ‘good old boys’ club. I am proud of that.”
“One of the company’s beliefs is that ‘we can achieve our goal only if we fulfill the needs of our own people,’ and the company truly lives by it. The flexibility, understanding, and compassion shown by Wegmans helped me to get through what was one of the most difficult times of my life.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Rochester, N.Y.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|120
|Employees (U.S.)
|46,800
|Web Address
|http://www.wegmans.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|2
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/wegmans-food-markets/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|53%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|45%