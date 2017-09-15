USAA
Employees say: “I like that employees are encouraged to be themselves and that we have a casual dress code. People are much more authentic, leading to better work.”
“There truly is a culture of onboarding to build relationships and allow someone to easily and comfortably acclimate when starting work at USAA. There is also an overwhelming amount of resources available for growth and development either in your area of expertise or in a different area if you so desire. ” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Re-insurance
|HQ Location
|San Antonio
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|87
|Employees (U.S.)
|28,738
|Web Address
|http://www.usaa.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|35
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/usaa/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|54%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|46%