Ultimate Software
Employees say: “One of our customers accurately described our employees as ‘Disney employees’ in a review, and I couldn’t have said it better myself. Walking into the office feels like walking into Magic Kingdom; the air feels safe, comfortable, and warm, and everyone is happy and smiling.”
“Ultimate is 100% a work-life balance company; they understand family is important and so is personal time. Making it easy to work from home and with an array of health amenities, Ultimate Software should be every company’s model to follow—People First!” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Online Internet Services
|HQ Location
|Weston, Fla.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|23
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.ultimatesoftware.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|7
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/ultimate-software/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|49%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%