Transwestern
Employees say: “Transwestern is unique to other management companies in that they proactively find ways to create an entrepreneurial environment for their employees. They trust their employees to think outside the box to resolve complex and unique situations.”
“In all my years I have NEVER EVER had such an amazing boss. Day to day, she does not look down or make me feel intimidated in any way; she uses her knowledge and experience to help me continue my education and training to be the best leader I can be.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Real Estate
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|362
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,062
|Web Address
|http://www.transwestern.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|41%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%