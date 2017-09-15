The Container Store
Employees say: “We all want to succeed together, and we’re always looking for ways to help each other. I love coming to work because I don’t feel like I have to fight to get ahead; I feel like I’m being propelled forward by my colleagues, making me actually want to work harder because I don’t want to let them down!”
“We aren’t limited in what we can do based on our position. There are opportunities to learn new skills, grow in leadership, and prepare for the future we want with the company.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Specialty
|HQ Location
|Coppell, Texas
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|82
|Employees (U.S.)
|4,303
|Web Address
|http://www.containerstore.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|49
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/the-container-store/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|65%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|60%