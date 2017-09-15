The Cheesecake Factory
Employees say: “No other company I have worked for has ever made me feel as accepted and cared for as The Cheesecake Factory has. I know that to them I am an actual person, not just a number on a piece of paper.”
“Even with so many management changes over the last year, we are one big family here. We all still have each other’s backs, and I truly love coming to work.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Sector
|Food and Beverage Service
|HQ Location
|Calabasas Hills, Calif.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|204
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.thecheesecakefactory.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|48
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/the-cheesecake-factory/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|44%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|23%