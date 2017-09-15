Stryker
Employees say: “The leaders of Stryker function at the utmost level of respect, dignity, and ethics. That trickle down effect gives our employees no other example or desire to operate in any other fashion.”
“After earning an English degree, I have had roles at Stryker in legal, human resources, branding, and communications. I was the first person to have each of these roles, so I was able to create the job responsibilities based on my passions, interests, and the business’ needs.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Manufacturing & Production
|Sector
|Medical Devices
|HQ Location
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|197
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.stryker.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|19
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/stryker/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|31%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|31%