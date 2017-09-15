St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Employees say: “It is a caring institution: first to the children we serve here and to their families and second to the employees. St. Jude management go out of their way to recognize and give back to the employees as a way of appreciating them and the work they do here.”
“I am blessed to work with physicians who encourage me to grow as a clinician and allow me to function autonomously in my position. There is no excuse not to learn and grow in your profession here.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Memphis
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|1
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.stjude.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|36
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|67%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|56%