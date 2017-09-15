Southern Ohio Medical Center
Employees say: “The Leaders in this organization genuinely care about the staff. I feel valued and appreciated through all of the interactions with all of the leadership teams.”
“Here at SOMC, we have a great sense of family. People who take the extra minute to go the extra mile for customers and coworkers even when time doesn’t always allow.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Portsmouth, Ohio
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|22
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,419
|Web Address
|http://www.somc.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|61
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/southern-ohio-medical-center/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|79%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|70%