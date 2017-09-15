Slalom
Employees say: “This company values people first and works hard to do what is right for employees and customers. It’s not just about the bottom line, but making a meaningful mark upon the world… to make it a better place to work and live.”
“Our company encourages each individual to take ownership for oneself. For example, if there is something one feels passionate about, whether it’s directly work related (such as a community of practice) or corporate citizenship related (such as an initiative that doesn’t currently exist in the office), we are encouraged to step up and drive it forward, regardless of our level.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Consulting - Management
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|24
|Employees (U.S.)
|3,890
|Web Address
|http://www.slalom.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|78
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/slalom/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|36%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|31%