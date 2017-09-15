Sheetz
Employees say: “From the start, I felt completely welcome here. It’s the first time I feel the company I work for truly cares about me. I get letters from CEO Joe Sheetz all the time! He is like a buddy more than a boss. I look forward to clocking-in.”
“Sheetz treats employees with respect… No one is left out.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Altoona, Pa.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|544
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.sheetz.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|87
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/sheetz/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|65%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|61%