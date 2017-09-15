Sephora
Employees say: “Our purpose of inspiring fearlessness is something that is embodied in everything we do. We’re women-driven by driven women, and 86% of our employees are female. I love that we take the initiative to mentor the next generation of female leaders through hosting programs like Girls Who Code. Our leadership team is accessible, approachable and treats everyone—regardless of their title—as their equal. It’s truly a special place.”
“I love my job because of the group of people I work with. I can say without a doubt, the management, the cast members, and also the clients have been by far the most pleasant, caring, and supportive group of men and women I have ever worked for and with.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Specialty
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|Confidential
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.sephora.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|86%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|78%