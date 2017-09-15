Scripps Health
Employees say: “After being nominated for the Employee 100 program, I met with [CEO] Chris Van Gorder and other executive management members once a month and was able to learn and absorb the whys and wherefores of how this business was run. I’m not sure many other large corporations like this have opportunities for their ‘worker bees’ to be able to have this one-on-one time with the leader of their company, allowing them to learn as much as I did.”
“Our company provides employees with ongoing opportunities and incentives to learn, develop, and grow. Employees are given the chance to pursue a career that they’re specially passionate about and also have the potential to add value to the company through Scripps Center for Learning & Innovation.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|San Diego
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|Confidential
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.scripps.org
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|45
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/scripps-health/
