Employees say: “I feel that I’ve invested a lot with this company and have grown not only as a SAS employee but also as a person. It makes me feel good to see that they’ve invested in me too and have submitted my name for special training to help me to continue to grow.”
“The work that I do is interesting and challenging and involves a variety of projects, so I feel that this both contributes to the company and provides me with an opportunity to grow. The company also embraces diversity; as a woman and a gay person, I am happy to work in a place that encourages me and acknowledges me as who I am.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|Cary, N.C.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|45
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.sas.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|15
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/sas/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|41%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|35%