SAP America
Employees say: “I love how many females are in management, upper management, and executive roles. It changes the dynamic of the company and inspires me knowing there is not a glass ceiling at Concur.”
“There is a Women in Leadership opportunity, a year-long process where women are encouraged to take classes, watch Ted Talks, and discuss challenges and ideas with small groups of other women. It helped me build relationships with other women in management, which has brought me an incredible amount of strength and confidence.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|Newtown Square, Pa.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|59
|Employees (U.S.)
|18,379
|Web Address
|http://www.sap.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|59
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/sap-america/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|35%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|31%