Salesforce

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work surveyed over 400,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on four factors:

Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively women rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, including ethical leadership, respectful and fair workplace interactions, great benefits and development, and strong caring and personal support.

Comparison to Colleagues. We compared women's results on all survey questions to that of their male colleagues. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where the data showed women often lag their peers, such access to leaders and information, and recognition for their work.

A Consistent Experience Within a Diverse Group. We analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Representation. We took into account how well women were represented in each organization—in the workforce as a whole, as well as in management and executive positions.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and women's results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces.

In recent years, U.S. companies have made big strides in creating office cultures that cater to the female half of their workforce. Flexibility, paid leave, and no harassment are just the beginning, though. For our annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands of women at companies across the country and crunched the numbers to create this list of workplaces that go above and beyond for their female employees. For more about this ranking and how it was compiled, click here.

Salesforce

Jakub Mosur

Employees say: “Salesforce doesn’t just want to be the No. 1 software company in the world, we want to change the world. Our commitment to equality (gender, race, etc.), and to giving back to the community and empowering users of our solutions to change their lives and the world impacts the way I view my job. I part of so much more and it makes me proud. I have been given opportunities as a female to shadow executive meetings, been given job skills training (like presentation skills) and an advocate so that I can continue to grow at Salesforce. This investment in me, and others like me, will make a difference in having more women leaders.”

 

“We are given not only what we need to work well but also what we need to relax. Although we all work very hard, its easy to see how much the company cares about work/life balance. The environment makes you want to come to work through its emphasis on collaboration and open feedback.” Read the Great Place to Work review.

Company Info
Industry Information Technology
Sector Software
HQ Location San Francisco
Company Type Public
# Work Sites 59
Employees (U.S.) 14,410
Web Address http://www.salesforce.com
Best Companies yes
Best Companies Rank 8
Best Companies URL http://fortune.com/best-companies/salesforce/

Women in the Organization
% of Women in the Company 32%
% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions 30%
Fortune's Take On Salesforce
  • How Companies Can Avoid Being Disrupted
    Verne Kopytoff September 7, 2017 10:11 am EDT
    Business and political leaders reveal their secrets.
  • Here's Why GE Shelved Plans to Build its Own Amazon-Like Cloud
    Barb Darrow September 6, 2017 4:11 pm EDT
    GE decided to use Amazon's cloud rather than build more data centers
  • Microsoft Remains Top Dog in This Software Business Thanks to LinkedIn
    Barb Darrow August 31, 2017 11:14 am EDT
    Research firm says Salesforce remains number two.
  • How Lawyers Are Working to Change Their Industry's Diversity Problem
    Ellen McGirt August 30, 2017 10:08 am EDT
    The Mansfield Rule measures whether law firms are actively considering diverse candidates.

