Salesforce
Employees say: “Salesforce doesn’t just want to be the No. 1 software company in the world, we want to change the world. Our commitment to equality (gender, race, etc.), and to giving back to the community and empowering users of our solutions to change their lives and the world impacts the way I view my job. I part of so much more and it makes me proud. I have been given opportunities as a female to shadow executive meetings, been given job skills training (like presentation skills) and an advocate so that I can continue to grow at Salesforce. This investment in me, and others like me, will make a difference in having more women leaders.”
“We are given not only what we need to work well but also what we need to relax. Although we all work very hard, its easy to see how much the company cares about work/life balance. The environment makes you want to come to work through its emphasis on collaboration and open feedback.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Sector
|Software
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|59
|Employees (U.S.)
|14,410
|Web Address
|http://www.salesforce.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|8
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/salesforce/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|32%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|30%