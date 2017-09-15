QuikTrip
Employees say: “One thing that makes QT a great place to work is the great benefits; I don’t think many companies can compare. QT takes great care of their employees and makes having a family much less stressful.”
“The company is constantly asking the employees how to improve the stores and actually make changes based on the feedback; this gives employees the feeling that QT cares about them. QT takes care of the employees, who, in turn, take care of the customers.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|779
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.quiktrip.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|68
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/quiktrip/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|41%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|22%