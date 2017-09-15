Quicken Loans
Employees say: “We have a ‘cheese factory’ where any and all team members are encouraged to submit their ideas of process improvement. If it works, the credit is given to the team member (no matter their title), and, if it something that we can’t do, it is explained to that team member alone.”
“I love that my opinion matters. My team members and I have the opportunity to influence the process and the business since any ideas are welcomed. The people are by far the thing that makes Quicken Loans the best place to work. I can honestly say that the majority of the team members I have worked with are some of the best people that I have ever met.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Detroit
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|29
|Employees (U.S.)
|13,690
|Web Address
|http://www.quickenloans.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|10
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/quicken-loans/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|47%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%