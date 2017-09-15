Publix Super Markets
Employees say: “Publix is an amazing place to work and to grow as a person. They offer so many opportunities to better yourself like the tuition reimbursement program they offer while you are going to school. Publix managers actually care about your future and what could make it better. I love this company, it is my first job and I plan to be with them until I retire.”
“For 20 years, I have had the best experience working with amazing coworkers. The greatest reward for me is my wonderful relationships with my customers. We are more than friends—we are family.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|1131
|Employees (U.S.)
|178,752
|Web Address
|http://www.publix.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|21
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/publix-super-markets/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|48%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|-