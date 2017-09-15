Prometheus Real Estate Group
Employees say: “The organization has a true family environment, and our culture is congruent across all facets of what we do and runs deep into every detail of what we do. Prometheans feel ‘I am home at work,’ and neighbors feel ‘I am home.'”
“Prometheus has a great team attitude that makes you excited to work here. They invest in their workers by creating in-house training for Prometheans who want to advance professionally.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Construction & Real Estate
|Sector
|Property Management, Real Estate
|HQ Location
|San Mateo, Calif.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|56
|Employees (U.S.)
|497
|Web Address
|http://www.prometheusreg.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|43%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|41%