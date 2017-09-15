PrimeLending
Employees say: “They’ve taught me from the ground up and continue to nurture a learning environment where I can grow. I have never felt underappreciated here, and I know that they feel my work is important to the department.”
“When we say we are ‘one big team,’ we really carry through with that ideology. Leadership is always focused on how to make things better and has an open door for anyone who wants to give feedback.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|301
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,915
|Web Address
|http://www.primelending.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|63%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|64%