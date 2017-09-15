PricewaterhouseCoopers
Employees say: “I feel like everyone, starting even from the Associate level, has the opportunity to make a real impact with clients and at the firm. At other organizations, I would not have had half the opportunities to interact with multitude of people I do in Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies.”
“We have a culture that values quality and innovation. Leadership sets high expectations for its employees, which we constantly strive to achieve as a high-performing organization with Type A personalities.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Consulting - Management
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Company Type
|Private Partnership
|# Work Sites
|93
|Employees (U.S.)
|45,428
|Web Address
|http://www.pwc.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|23
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/pricewaterhousecoopers/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|44%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|-