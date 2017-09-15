PPR Talent Management Group
Employees say: “I look forward to the many more years to grow with this company, reaching my professional goals, and continue building strong relationships with my coworkers and management team. I couldn’t have found a better company to start my career out of school and I cannot imagine ever leaving this place that I call home.”
“PPR is a great place to work because not only do they care about the work you do and your professional development but also care deeply about who you are as a person on an individual level. Our CEO makes it a point to know everyone’s name whether you have been here for five years or five days and engages each of us in conversation when he walks through the halls.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Staffing & Recruitment
|HQ Location
|Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|2
|Employees (U.S.)
|165
|Web Address
|http://www.pprtmg.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|70%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|75%