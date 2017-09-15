Point B
Employees say: “This company creates a great work-life balance for professional women in their mid-career. It provides flexibility in working hours and entrusts consultants to work directly with the client for adaptable schedules, encouraging employees to go above and beyond on quality of the client work.”
“On one occasion, I showed up to a extracurricular activity without my spouse (+1s were invited), and my colleagues were genuinely sad not to hang out with him. Every large work event truly feels like a family reunion.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Consulting - Management
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|10
|Employees (U.S.)
|651
|Web Address
|http://www.pointb.com
|Best Companies
|no
|Best Companies Rank
|-
|Best Companies URL
|-
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|40%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|41%