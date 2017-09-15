Pinnacle Financial Partners
Employees say: “This [is] the best career move I have ever made in my life. I am so excited to come to work each day because I work for a company that genuinely cares about me, my family, and my career. We are a big happy family, and I can see myself never leaving this company. I believe in our brand, our products, and our management.”
“The culture here is utterly unique. I worked here five years, took a five-year break to be at home with three small children and have been back at work here for about six months and in some ways, it’s as if I’ve never left. The retention rate here is amazing—my first day back, the majority of the faces I saw were here five years ago. Everyone welcomed me back like family, with open arms. My team leader is incredibly generous and leads by example. There is nothing he asks us to do that he doesn’t do or is [not] willing to do himself.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Sector
|Banking/Credit Services
|HQ Location
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|45
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,206
|Web Address
|http://www.pnfp.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|34
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/pinnacle-financial-partners/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|68%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|47%