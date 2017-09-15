Perkins Coie
Employees say: “I do feel strongly that our firm is a superb example of a law firm with an array of women, members of the LGBT, and younger folks.”
“There is a tremendous emphasis at all levels, especially management, to make each individual feel valued and part of a team.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Legal
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Company Type
|Private Partnership
|# Work Sites
|16
|Employees (U.S.)
|2,180
|Web Address
|http://www.perkinscoie.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|53
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/perkins-coie/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|55%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|68%