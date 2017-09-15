Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Employees say: “The firm encourages employees to identify, create, and implement new programs that will enhance mentoring, professional development, and diversity, both within and outside of the firm. We have developed several new programs to create “sponsorship”/mentoring of junior partners and to help more seasoned partners continue to develop [through] Our Rising Leaders Program and our Senior Leaders Program.”
“No one has ever discouraged me from wanting to learn new things or take chances and overcome challenges. Instead I have a very large, supportive network that has enabled me to grow as an individual at and outside of work.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Sector
|Legal
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Company Type
|Partnership
|# Work Sites
|11
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.orrick.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|96
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/orrick-herrington-sutcliffe/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|49%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|61%