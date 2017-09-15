OhioHealth
Employees say: “With OhioHealth, it is the first time I have a specific, scheduled treatment time that I can work with someone one-on-one and give them the care and attention they deserve.”
“OhioHealth Leadership supports continuing education and certifications for all of their associates through tuition reimbursement.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|Sector
|Hospital
|HQ Location
|Columbus, Ohio
|Company Type
|Non-Profit
|# Work Sites
|169
|Employees (U.S.)
|21,889
|Web Address
|http://www.ohiohealth.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|86
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/ohiohealth/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|77%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|69%