Nugget Market
Employees say: “It’s hard to describe the happy, high-energy vibe that permeates Nugget Markets where hugs, smiles, and high-fives set the tone and where people truly care about each other. Nugget encourages growth, allows creativity, promotes personal development, and utilizes the spirit of friendly competition.”
“I feel that Nugget is a special place to work because of the general great atmosphere. Everyone is always so eager to listen and each other out; I can always count on my managers to work with me and support me when it comes to my schedule, correcting mistakes, learning and getting better!” Read the Great Place to Work review.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Food/Grocery
|HQ Location
|Woodland, Calif.
|Company Type
|Private
|# Work Sites
|19
|Employees (U.S.)
|1,818
|Web Address
|http://www.nuggetmarket.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|30
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/nugget-market/
|
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|46%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|42%