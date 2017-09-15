Nordstrom
Employees say: “This company stands out to me because of the emphasis it puts on using your best judgment and being a self-starter. Having the ability and support to make decisions and move forward with ideas is very empowering.”
“The company believes in recognizing employees and teams frequently to congratulate them for doing a great job. They promote from within, giving employees a fair chance at obtaining a higher job within the company.” Read the Great Place to Work review.
Company Info
|Industry
|Retail
|Sector
|Clothing
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Company Type
|Public
|# Work Sites
|352
|Employees (U.S.)
|Confidential
|Web Address
|http://www.nordstrom.com
|Best Companies
|yes
|Best Companies Rank
|94
|Best Companies URL
|http://fortune.com/best-companies/nordstrom/
Women in the Organization
|% of Women in the Company
|70%
|% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions
|69%