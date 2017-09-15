Expedia
Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work surveyed over 400,000 U.S. employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies and ranked companies based on four factors:

Key Great Place to Work Metrics. We analyzed how positively women rated their organizations on over 50 different metrics defining great workplaces, including ethical leadership, respectful and fair workplace interactions, great benefits and development, and strong caring and personal support.

Comparison to Colleagues. We compared women's results on all survey questions to that of their male colleagues. Specifically, we looked at an index of factors where the data showed women often lag their peers, such access to leaders and information, and recognition for their work.

A Consistent Experience Within a Diverse Group. We analyzed demographic patterns to ensure that companies were creating great workplaces for all women, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

Representation. We took into account how well women were represented in each organization—in the workforce as a whole, as well as in management and executive positions.

Surveys were conducted anonymously and women's results achieved at least a 95% confidence level, 7% margin of error for each organization. Companies needed to employ at least 50 women to be considered.

To find out more about how to get Great Place to Work-Certified and be considered for our Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces.

In recent years, U.S. companies have made big strides in creating office cultures that cater to the female half of their workforce. Flexibility, paid leave, and no harassment are just the beginning, though. For our annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed thousands of women at companies across the country and crunched the numbers to create this list of workplaces that go above and beyond for their female employees. For more about this ranking and how it was compiled, click here.

81.

Nordstrom

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Employees say: “This company stands out to me because of the emphasis it puts on using your best judgment and being a self-starter. Having the ability and support to make decisions and move forward with ideas is very empowering.”

 

“The company believes in recognizing employees and teams frequently to congratulate them for doing a great job. They promote from within, giving employees a fair chance at obtaining a higher job within the company.” Read the Great Place to Work review.

Company Info
Industry Retail
Sector Clothing
HQ Location Seattle
Company Type Public
# Work Sites 352
Employees (U.S.) Confidential
Web Address http://www.nordstrom.com
Best Companies yes
Best Companies Rank 94
Best Companies URL http://fortune.com/best-companies/nordstrom/

Women in the Organization
% of Women in the Company 70%
% of Women in Executive/Manager Positions 69%
